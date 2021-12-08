$242 vs $13 Fried Rice: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

Pro chef Esther Choi, owner of Mŏkbar in New York and home cook Gabrielle are swapping ingredients and hitting the kitchen to make each other’s crab fried rice recipes.

We set Gabrielle up with all of the supplies she’d need to make Chef Esther’s decadent $242 creation while sending a modest $13 worth of ingredients back the other way.

While Esther was using her expertise to elevate Gabrielle’s recipe, food scientist Rose dialed in to assist our home cook with a few questions he had along the way.

Which one looks best to you?