All-New Renault Arkana Metallic Black Driving Video

With the New Arkana, Renault brings a new generation SUV with a highly advanced hybrid technology, both in its form and function – a reassuring, elevated driving position, spaciousness, without giving up any boot capacity and a distinctive, innovative style.

It guarantees a more thrilling and responsive driving experience, especially with the R.S.

Line trim design.

It also makes no compromises on safety with a maximum score of 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash tests.

At the same time, it can carry several types of engines with the latest full-hybrid technology– E-TECH Hybrid 145 hp – and its 1.3 TCe micro-hybrid 12V motors, not to mention the 140 hp and 160 hp versions (as of October 2021).

The New Renault Arkana is designed to meet the very diverse expectations of international markets.

It illustrates the Groupe Renault’s global approach and its capacity to conquer new markets.

This is a worldwide vehicle, with technical features tailored to each market.

In Europe, the New Arkana is based on the Alliance’s CMF-B modular platform which was also featured on the latest generations of Clio and Captur.

Like the Renault Samsung Motors XM3, the New Renault Arkana will also be made at the Busan plant (South Korea).

The Group is set to start taking orders in March 2021 for a release, depending on the markets, by the end of March for the TCe versions and as of June for the E-TECH Hybrid version.