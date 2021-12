Delhi: Blast at Roini court, 2 injured, proceedings suspended | Oneindia News

Two persons were injured in a blast at Delhi's Rohini court, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot; Defence personnel paid tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other fallen officers at the military hospital in Wellington before the General's body was flown to Delhi; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both houses of Parliament on the chopper ceash that killed General Rawat today.

This and more news at 2 PM.

