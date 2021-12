Maharashtra’s first Omicron patient discharged after testing negative | Oneindia News

Days after one of the first two patients of Omicron variant of SARS-COV2 virus tested positive for Covid-19 once again, some good news comes from Maharashtra where the first patient of Omicron variant has successfully recuperated from the virus and has been discharged.

