Cobra Kai Season 4 on Netflix | Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix action comedy TV series Cobra Kai Season 4, based on the The Karate Kid film series.

It stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo MaridueƱa, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo and Martin Kove.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Release Date: December 31, 2021 on Netflix