J&K authority disallows Mehbooba Mufti's youth convention due to car bomb threat | Oneindia News

The J&K administration today disallowed a youth convention by the Jammu and Kashmir PDP in Srinagar; The number of Omicron patients in India rose to 38; Members of right-wing groups have set fire to Christian religious books in Kolar in Karnataka; National Center for Seismology reported that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred today around 6:56 pm in Bikaner at Rajasthan.

