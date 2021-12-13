Two and a Half Men Clip - Do You Still Believe In Santa Claus?

Christmas is a time for caroling, family get-togethers, and waiting to see what Santa Claus will bring you down the chimney... right?

Alan's (Jon Cryer) new girlfriend Sandy (Josie Davis) expects nothing short of perfection this Christmas and reveals something surprising on Christmas Eve.

(Season 3 Episode 11).

Synopsis: Charlie (Charlie Sheen), a womanizing Malibu bachelor has his life disrupted when his brother Alan (Jon Cryer) and his son move in with him.

Alan's best friend and internet billionaire Walden Schmidt (Ashton Kutcher), eventually buys Charlie's house in this comedic sitcom about men navigating women, sex, dating, divorce, single parenthood, money, love, and friendship.

