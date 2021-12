Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift

Taylor Alison Swift turns 32 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

Her lucky number is 13.

2.

She wrote her first song , “Lucky You,” when she was 12 years old.

3.

Swift is the youngest solo artist to win a Grammy for Album of the Year.

4.

She holds the record for the most American Music Awards wins.

5.

Swift’s favorite food is cheesecake.

