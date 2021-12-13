Travis Scott Pulled From Coachella Lineup

'The New York Post' reports rapper Travis Scott has been pulled from this year's Coachella music festival.

Slated to headline the festival, Scott was cut from the lineup after a change.org petition received over 60,000 signatures calling for his removal.

With the recent tragedy and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert ...we ask AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove [Scott] as a performer at all of their festivals.

, change.org petition, via 'The New York Post'.

In the wake of the Nov.

5 tragedy at Houston's Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott's career has taken a major professional hit.

Anheuser-Busch announced on Dec.

10 their intent to discontinue Scott's hard seltzer brand, Cacti.

After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer.

, statement from Anheuser-Busch, via 'The New York Post'.

In a recent interview, Scott claimed to be unaware of the carnage that surrounded him while performing at Astroworld.

I have a responsibility to find a solution, Travis Scott, rapper, via 'The New York Post'.

The tragedy at the Astroworld festival claimed the lives of ten and injured hundreds more.

Hopefully this takes a first step into us as artists having more insight as to what’s going on.

, Travis Scott, rapper, via 'The New York Post'