Mr. Big Reunites with Peloton's Jess King for Commercial After And Just Like That... Bombshell

Ryan Reynolds narrates a new Peloton ad, reuniting Mr. Big actor Chris Noth with instructor Jess King following that shocking scene in the premiere episode of the Sex and the City revival
Ryan Reynolds narrates a new Peloton ad, reuniting Mr. Big actor Chris Noth with instructor Jess King following that shocking scene in the premiere episode of the Sex and the City revival
Well this sure rules.
It's fair to say that Peloton initially took the whole And Just Like That... thing a little too..
Chris Noth is very much alive. The 67-year-old And Just Like That actor, who plays Big in the Sex & The City revival, appeared in a..