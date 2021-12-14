Moonfall Movie - Clip with Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson - First 5 Minutes Opening Scene

Moonfall Movie - Clip with Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson - First 5 Minutes Opening Scene - Plot synopsis: In MOONFALL, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.

With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all -- but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist K.C.

Houseman (John Bradley) believes her.

These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Directed by Roland Emmerich starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Pena, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Donald Sutherland, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, Maxim Roy, Stephen Bogaert release date February 4, 2022 (in theaters)