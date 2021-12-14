Conservative MP accuses the government of running a “ministry of fear” ahead of a vote on new COVID-19 restrictions
The Conservative MP for New Forest West, Sir Desmond Swayne, said the government was running a “ministry of fear” ahead of a vote on new COVID-19 restrictions triggered by the Omicron variant.