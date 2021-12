The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent with Nicolas Cage | Official Trailer

Watch the official trailer for the action comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, directed by Tom Gormican.

It stars Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Release Date: April 22, 2022