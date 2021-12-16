The all-new BMW 7 Series Prototype – Testing. Hot and Cold Climate Testing

The series development process of the BMW i7 (power consumption combined: 22.5 – 19.5 kWh/100 km according to WLTP; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km; forecast based on the vehicle's development status to date) in entering its final phase with the car undergoing a demanding test programme in extreme road and weather conditions.

During so-called hot-region testing on tracks and public roads all over the world, the development engineers primarily verify the performance and reliability of the electric motors, the all-wheel drive and the high-voltage battery when being exposed to maximum stress from high temperatures, unpaved roads, dust and large differences in altitude.

The road to series production takes the prototypes of the BMW i7 over gravel tracks into deserts, into the mountains and on a whole series of highly dynamic routes.

The BMW i7, the world's only purely electrically powered luxury sedan, will be presented in the course of 2022 together with other model variants of the new BMW 7 Series.

The endurance test in the hot regions of various countries and continents serves in particular to test and safeguard all components of the electric drive system.

The components of the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology developed for the BMW i7 demonstrate their unrestricted functionality even under the most adverse conditions when being used continuously in extremely high outside temperatures, permanent sunlight and dry conditions.