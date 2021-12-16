Public bank employees go on two-day strike against privatization of state-run banks |Oneindia News
Public bank employees go on two-day strike against privatization of state-run banks |Oneindia News

Protesting the Union government’s decision to private several public banks in the country, employees of several public sector banks including the State Bank of India have called for a two-day strike.

#BankStrike #StaterunBanks #PrivitisationofBanks