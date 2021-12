2021 Polestar 2 Android Automotive infotainment system walkthrough

For Tech of the Year, Road Test Editor Zac Palmer gives us a detailed walkthrough of the Android Automotive system on the all-new 2021 Polestar 2.More on the 2021 Polestar 2Review: https://www.autoblog.com/2021/03/22/polestar-2-road-test/Luggage test: https://www.autoblog.com/2021/02/23/polestar-2-luggage-test/Podcast: https://www.autoblog.com/2021/10/15/podcast-700-acura-polestar-genesis/