France drastically restricts travel to and from UK over Omicron COVID variant

From Saturday, travellers will need to provide "compelling reasons", and entry into France will be restricted mostly to French and EU nationals, residents and their families.
From Saturday, travellers will need to provide "compelling reasons", and entry into France will be restricted mostly to French and EU nationals, residents and their families.
Watch VideoBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is rejecting accusations that new government warnings meant to curb the Omicron..
The Omicron variant is spreading across the UK, sparking an all-time high in Covid cases on Wednesday