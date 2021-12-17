Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition for David Beckham

A letter written to the magical city of Miami: this is how MC20 Fuoriserie Edition for David Beckham was born.

The ambassador of the Italian automotive brand becomes a designer with the help of the Maserati Centro Stile.

Thanks to this union, the passion of the British champion for his second home city takes shape in a customized car that exemplifies the concepts of performance and sportiness: the MC20.

This project is part of Maserati’s Fuoriserie customization program, which in its various styles allows customers to create their tailor-made Maserati.

The car, intended as a symbol of true luxury in the third millennium, shows the world its unique nature and personal character.

Maserati Fuoriserie is a blank canvas and the House of the Trident truly offers an array instruments to create with.

The rest is left to the clients taste and inspiration, giving them the opportunity to set their own trends and express their personality.

After a personalized and collaborative design process, Beckham and the designers of the Maserati Centro Stile created the MC20 Fuoriserie Edition for David Beckham.

This car translates true passion into a carbon fiber monocoque, entirely Made in Italy, and powered by a patented V6 petrol engine derived from Formula 1 technologies.