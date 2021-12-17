Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting second baby

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are reportedly expecting their second child together, who will be a younger sibling to their 16-month-old daughter Lyla, and Chris' nine-year-old son Jack.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are reportedly expecting their second child together, who will be a younger sibling to their 16-month-old daughter Lyla, and Chris' nine-year-old son Jack.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly pregnant and looking forward to their second bundle of joy.