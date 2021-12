Public Review | 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Tollywood's most awaited movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' is out in theatres.

Helmed by Sukumar, "Pushpa: The Rise" is a two-part action drama about the red sandalwood smuggling in the remote parts of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Allu Arjun plays a role named Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead opposite him.

