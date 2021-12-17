Jake Paul Says He Will 100% Compete in Mixed Martial Arts

ESPN reports that Jake Paul, who has emerged as one of the most-talked-about fighters in boxing, says he wants to make the jump to MMA.

On December 16, the YouTuber said that he will eventually try his hand at MMA after establishing himself in boxing.

According to Paul, he has already discussed training at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in San Jose, California.

.

At AKA, Paul would train under Javier Mendez and UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

I don't see why if I can do boxing at this high of a level that I couldn't do MMA at this high of a level, Jake Paul, via ESPN.

I'm gonna go get coached up by Jav Mendez, Team Khabib.

That's that.

They're down -- 100 percent, Jake Paul, via ESPN.

Mendez, who also coaches Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez, confirmed that he had talked to Paul about training at AKA.

Currently, Paul is 4-0 as a boxer.

He has a rematch coming up with Tyron Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion.

According to ESPN, Woodley doesn't believe the YouTube star will make the jump to MMA, but if he does, he wants a shot at fighting Paul in the cage.

I've gotta go 10-0, 12-0 in boxing first and then I'll hit that MMA fight, Jake Paul, via ESPN.

Paul beat Woodley in their first fight via a split decision.

ESPN reports that Woodley accepted their upcoming rematch on two weeks notice after Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, dropped out of the fight.

