Inside the wild, ultra-competitive world of Starbucks merch resellers

For even the most casual Starbucks customer, the holidays are a special time of year.Starting in early November, the chain rolls out a full list of its seasonal-specific items….from specialty treats to limited-edition cups to, of course, plenty of new drinks.But there’s another kind of Starbucks fan, a much more serious kind.For Starbucks resellers, the holidays are prime time.Starbucks baristas are no strangers to the craze.Employees have become deeply familiar with the reseller community — and how some of these individuals impact their jobs.Reselling is not a new phenomenon at Starbucks, but the hype has been magnified during the pandemic