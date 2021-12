Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss Talk Reuniting For The Matrix

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back at Neo and Trinity in The Matrix Resurrections.

They spoke to Melissa Nathoo about reuniting, and the most fun they had.

Report by Nathoom.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn