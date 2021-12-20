Raab: Occasionally PM has cheese and wine after busy week

Dominic Raab has defended Boris Johnson after a photo emerged purporting to show the prime minister, his wife and Downing Street staff drinking wine and eating cheese whilst the UK was in lockdown.

The deputy prime minister said: "During a busy day, after a busy week, they'd just had a Number 10 press conference, meetings taking place throughout the day.

Occasionally there was wine, and Carrie popped in to check in on the prime minister." Report by Alibhaiz.

