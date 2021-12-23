THE CATCHER WAS A SPY Movie

THE CATCHER WAS A SPY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: This gripping, stranger-than-fiction espionage thriller brings to life the incredible true story of Moe Berg, the professional baseball player who became a World War II spy.

A Jewish, Princeton-educated, multilingual catcher for the Boston Red Sox with a closely-guarded private life, the enigmatic Berg (Paul Rudd) was already a man of mystery when, in 1944, the US government's wartime intelligence agency enlisted his services.

His mission: go behind enemy lines in Europe to assassinate the Nazi's chief nuclear scientist before the Germans develop an atomic bomb.

Trading in his catcher's mitt for a trench coat, Berg must rely on his formidable, steel-trap intellect in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse—with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Jeff Daniels, Paul Giamatti, and Sienna Miller co-star in this remarkable slice of forgotten history.

YOURS TO OWN MARCH 7