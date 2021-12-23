Uncharted with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg | Official Trailer 2
Uncharted with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg | Official Trailer 2

Check out the official trailer 2 for the action adventure movie Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer.

It stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Taylor Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

Uncharted Release Date: February 18, 2022