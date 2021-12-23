Uncharted with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg | Official Trailer 2

Check out the official trailer 2 for the action adventure movie Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer.
It stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Taylor Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.
Uncharted Release Date: February 18, 2022
Check out the official trailer 2 for the action adventure movie Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer.
It stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Taylor Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.
Uncharted Release Date: February 18, 2022
UNCHARTED Movie Clip - Plane Fight - In the race to find the world’s greatest treasure, you have to watch your step. Find out..
Uncharted Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time,..