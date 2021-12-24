Restorative Yoga: Strengthening Legs & Hips - Class 7

In the seventh class of our restorative yoga series, our instructor Rita Murjani leads you through 40 minutes of beginner-friendly poses for strengthening your hips and legs —incorporating downward dog (adhomukha śvānāsana), revolved child’s pose (parivrtta bālāsana), and corpse pose (śavāsana).

Rita Murjani teaches at SkyTing Yoga and Equinox in NYC and is the Head of Mindfulness + Strategy at Aduri, a mindful living brand.

Inspired by Katonah Yoga® and her Indian heritage, she left her work in investment banking to become a leader in the yoga and mental wellbeing space.

*The Sanskrit translations featured in this video have been verified by Priya Patel from Brown University, however usage of these terms can vary across the global yoga community