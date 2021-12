Man arrested after 7 shot at party Credit: WAPT Duration: 00:22s 27 Dec 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Man arrested after 7 shot at party Marcus Smith, 18, has been arrested in connection with a Christmas party shooting that injured seven people.

BREAKING NEWS TONIGHT -AN ARREST MADE IN ACHRISTMAS NIGHT SHOOTING.FAYETTE POLICERESPONDED TO A PARTY ATAROUND 1-42 THIS MORNINGAFTER REPORTS OF SEVENPEOPLE BEING SHOT ONCOMMUNITY DRIVE.ALL SEVEN WERETRANSPORTED TO THEHOSPALIT18 YEAR OLD MARCUS SMITHIN CUSTODY TONIGHTN ICONNECTION TO THATSHOO