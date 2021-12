Mississippi designer working on Rose Bowl Parade floats

Kimberly Strauss, a Mississippi designer, is working on the Rose Bowl Parade floats.

CORONAVIRUS, TESTINGAVAILABILITY AND MUCHMORE...ALL JUST A TAP AWAY.ONEIS MSISSIPPIINTERIOR DESIGNER ISTAKING HER TALENTS TO THEGOLDEN STA.

TEKIMBERLY STRAUSS ISHELPING DECORATE SOME OFTHE ICONIC FLOATS FOR THETOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADENEXT WEEK.SHE DECORATED THISHOME... INCLUDING THECHRISTMAS TOUCHES.STRAUSS LEAVES TOMORROW(MONDAY) MORNING TO JUMP ONA FLIGHT TO LOS ANGELES.<I W SASO EXCITED.

THIS IS ADREAM COME TRUE.

EVER SINCEI WAS A LITTLE GIRL I GET UPEARLY WATTOCH THE ROSE BOWLON TV AND THE PARADE AND ALLTHE BEAUTY.

I NEVER DRMEEATHAT I WOULD ACTUALLY BE APART OF THE TE SAMO ITS REALEXCITING.