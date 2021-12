Children from 15 to 18 years can register for Covid-19 vaccination using school ID | Oneindia News

India will start the vaccination against the Covid-19 virus for children between the age of 15 to 18 years from January 3rd, 2022.

Children who are eligible to get the vaccine can register themselves on the Covwin website by using their student ID card from January 1st, 2022 according to the National Health Authority chief executive RS Sharma.

