India to vaccinate children aged 15-18, booster doses for some elderlies from January |Oneindia News

From January 1, kids aged 15-18 would be able to register themselves for vaccination on the CoWin platform.

Dr RS Sharma said that the elderly population eligible for Covid-19 booster shots, also known as ‘precautionary doses’, would require a medical certificate to take the dose.

