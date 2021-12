Asim Riaz takes a dig at Shehnaaz Gill

A video of Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill happily dancing at an engagement party went viral on social media.

However, it seems it did not go down with her 'Bigg Boss 13' co-housemate Asim Riaz, who seemed to have taken a dig at her with a cryptic post on social media saying that "people get over loved ones so soon".

#asimriaz #shehnaazgill #sidharthshukla #bb13