Is Anxiety Already Ruining the New Year for You? Here's How to Mentally Conquer 2022
One more year of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be in the books.

Is the uncertainty of the new year hampering your sense of well-being?.

Here are a couple of ways to fortify your mental health as we head into 2022.

Find Joy When You Can.

Experts say you must "do you" to experience joy.

Whether taking a hike or playing a video game, find the time and enjoy yourself.

Relax Your Body .

Navigating life's challenges takes a clear mind.

Being aware of your body may be just as important.

Experts suggest making a habit of assessing your body for tension throughout the day.

Take five seconds to relax and face the trauma and forever change the wiring of your brain.

, Marlene Valter, founder AnaVault, via 'Los Angeles Times'