Is Anxiety Already Ruining , the New Year for You?, Here's How to Mentally Conquer 2022.
One more year of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be in the books.
Is the uncertainty of the new year hampering your sense of well-being?.
Here are a couple of ways to fortify your mental health as we head into 2022.
Find Joy When You Can.
Experts say you must "do you" to experience joy.
Whether taking a hike or playing a video game, find the time and enjoy yourself.
Relax Your Body .
Navigating life's challenges takes a clear mind.
Being aware of your body may be just as important.
Experts suggest making a habit of assessing your body for tension throughout the day.
Take five seconds to relax and face the trauma and forever change the wiring of your brain.
, Marlene Valter, founder AnaVault, via 'Los Angeles Times'