MHP Begins New Years Enforcement Period

The Mississippi Highway Patrol begins their New Years Holiday Enforcement Period.

As of thursday morning, MHP has everyavailable trooper on the ground as wehead into the New year to have thatvisibility to hopefully slow peopledown and get there safely.

MHPspokesperson Ron Broussard says it'sthe same plan the department put inplace for christmas During that timespan, MHP made 146 arrests for impaireddriving.

They sold 174 crashes,resulting in 30 injuries and one fatalcrash out of Jasper County, a lowernumber than average for this time ofyear.

But MHP says one is still toomany.

Most importantly, we want to havezero fatalities.

That's what you know,anybody wants.

We don't want anyone tolose their life After making it through2021.

We all have so much to reflect onwhile celebrating the arrival of a newyear with new possibilities.

But statelaw enforcement says, if you're goingto enjoy yourself, please do itresponsibly.