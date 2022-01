Haryana imposes new Covid curbs in 5 districts amid Omicron scare; cinema halls shut | Oneindia News

Haryana government announced fresh restrictions in five districts; Opposition Members of Parliament are pushing for quick and more effective action by the government against the perpetrators in ‘Bulli Bai’ app incident; IAF's inquiry into the chopper crash that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat will be submitted soon; The government told the Supreme Court that EWS quota rules will change next year.

