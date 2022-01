Barclay: Data does not suggest need for wider restrictions

Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay says at this stage there is no data to support wider restrictions will need to be imposed in the coming week, and the key to prevent further measures is for people to get boosted and test themselves.

Report by Etemadil.

