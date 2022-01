Umar Riaz out of 'Bigg Boss' house ?

The finale of "Bigg Boss 15" is just around the corner.

The makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting.

Well-known TV faces Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh, Akanksha Puri and Munmun Dutta have entered the 'Bigg Boss 15' house as challengers.

#umarriaz #biggboss15 #pratiksehajpal #UmarRiazandPratikfight