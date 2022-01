Governor on legislative session

DOT COM OR YOU CAN DOWNLOADOUR 16 WAPT MOBILE APP.WE SAT DOWN WITHGOVERNOR TATE REEVES TODAYTO TALK ABOUT HISPRIORITIES FOR LAWMAKERSHEADING INTO THE START OFTHE LEGISLATIVE SESSION.ONE BIG ONE, WILL BESPENDING MORE THAN ABILLION DOLLARS IN FEDERALFUNDING COMING TOMISSISPPSII.THE GOVERNOR SAYS HEHOPES TO HELP REDUCE CRIMEIN JACKSON BY BOLSTERINGTHE CAPITOL POLICE FORCE--NEARLY DOUBLING THE NUMB EROF OFFICERS FROM 78 TO 150.THE GOVERNOR SAYS THOSEOFFICERS WOULD WORK TOSUPPORT THE UNRSDETAFFEDJACKSON POLICEDEPARTMENT.<GOVERNOR TATE REEVES FROMFRAY7562ó02: 18- HERS E'HTE REALITY THERE IS A LOT OFGOOD PEOPLE AT JPD.

ALOTF OGOOD MEN AND GOOD WOMEN.THERE JUST AREN'T ENOUGH OFTHEM.

IF YOU LOOK AT THENUMBERS OF WHERE THEDEPARTMET WAS THE TOTALNUMBERS FIVE YEARS AGO TENYES ARAGO AND COMPARE WHERETHEY ARE TODAY IT SHOWSNOTHING IF IT DOESNT SHOW ALACK OF COMMITMENT BY SOMETO MAKE SURE THE DEPARTMT ENIS FUNDED AND THERE IS ANADEQUATE NUMBER OFINDIVIDUALS.

