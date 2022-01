Uttar Pradesh extends night curfew by two hours, 3000 Covid-19 cases reported | Oneindia News

As per the new guidelines by the Uttar Pradesh government, the timing of the night curfew has been extended by two hours, so now the night curfew in the state will come into effect from 10 pm till 6 am.

Furthermore, the government has also decided to shut down schools and colleges from January 6 till the 14th.

