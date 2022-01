Deputy Labour leader urges the PM to ‘get a grip’ of inflation

Standing in for Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs, Labour's deputy leader asks Boris Johnson what he is going to do to "get a grip" of inflation.

In reply the prime minister criticises the Labour Party for wanting a "roadmap to lockdown" on discovery of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which he says would cut jobs.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn