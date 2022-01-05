Chicago Public Schools Cancel Classes and Return to Remote Learning

Chicago Public Schools Cancel Classes , and Return to Remote Learning.

Late on Jan.

4, district officials announced classes in Chicago would be canceled on Jan.

5.

The teachers union voted to return to remote learning amid the current coronavirus surge until "cases substantially subside" or better safety protocols are put in place.

This decision was made with a heavy heart and a singular focus on student and community safety, Teachers union, via statement.

But some district leaders have called the move a "walkout" and "illegal work stoppage.".

Schools will remain open for staff, administrators and "essential services.".

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said, "there is no evidence that our schools are unsafe." .

As a result, teachers who don't show up on Jan.

5 will not be paid.

.

Parents have also expressed their frustration at the return to remote learning.

I am very disappointed in the Chicago Teachers Union for the fearmongering tactics and negative rhetoric regarding this vote.

I am equally disappointed in the CPS CEO and our mayor, Carolina Barrera Tobón, parent, to CNN.

