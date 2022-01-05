The Best Home Gym Equipment, According to Fitness Experts

Having a proper home gym can be an advantage for those hoping to lead a healthier life.

If you have the space and the ambition, here are a few quality pieces that could set your home gym apart:.

Dumbbells.

Dumbbells are versatile and easy to store.

Experts recommend adjustable dumbbells instead of wasting money and space on multiple pairs.

Adjustable Bench.

Fitness experts say a stable workout bench is a must for strength-training exercises.

When deciding on a bench for your gym, experts say to find one that adjusts from many angles.

Resistance Bands.

Resistance bands are versatile and very affordable.

Often more helpful than barbells and dumbbells, resistance bands can add an extra flair to exercises like pushups and squats.

Pullup Bar.

Pullups are an essential upper body exercise.

Build mass with an easy-to-use pullup bar.

You can even mount one on a door frame and start working that core!