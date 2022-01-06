'Cobra Kai' Cast Play "I Dare You"

The cast of Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' play a hilarious game of "I Dare You" with their castmates.

Peyton List, Tanner Buchanan, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, and Jacob Bertrand choose between "truths" or "dares" and show off some of their hidden talents while getting super honest.

Can Peyton pull off a stunning sketched portrait of Xolo?

Can Xolo lick his own elbow?

How does Tanner look in a dress?

Who had both Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson on their bedroom walls growing up?

Cobra Kai Season 4 is streaming now on Netflix.