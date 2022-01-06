Labour: Deeply concerned after PM response to Lord Geidt report

Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds calls on Boris Johnson to be "fully transparent" over accusations he made promises to the Tory donor funding his flat refurbishment.

In WhatsApp messages exchanged between Boris Johnson and Lord Brownlow in November 2020, Mr Johnson asked the peer to approve further work on his No 11 Downing Street flat before telling him he was "on the great exhibition plan".

Report by Blairm.

