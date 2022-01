Assembly Election 2022: Dates out, rallies banned til 15th Jan: Details | Oneindia News

The Election Commission announced elections to 5 poll bound states of UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur today.

Elections will be completed in 7 phases starting 10th February and will end on 7th March.

Here are the details.

