EXPOSED: Members of the Biden Administration participated in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

The Biden Administration is protecting capitol riot leaders Ray Epps, John Sullivan and Stewart Rhodes from prosecution.
Evidence of a "False Flag" event to prevent President Trump from being re-elected as President.
The Biden Administration is protecting capitol riot leaders Ray Epps, John Sullivan and Stewart Rhodes from prosecution.
Evidence of a "False Flag" event to prevent President Trump from being re-elected as President.
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden on Thursday delivered what he declared was the "God's truth" marking the first anniversary of the..