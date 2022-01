Black Leaf-footed Bug

The majority of species are found in the southern United States, but they range across the entire North American continent.

Some prefer arid deserts, while others prefer humid, more tropical climes or temperate forests.

All adults feed on plant juices and can be found on a variety of vegetation including prairie plants like Joe-Pye Weed, goldenrods, and hawthorns as well as on trees and shrubs.