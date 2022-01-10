Replace Your GPU's 3 Year Old Thermal Paste NOW

I replaced the thermal paste in my GPU and my TimeSpy score increased by over 500 points.

Your mileage may vary, but if your GPU is 3 generations old, it’s probably worth new GPU thermal paste.

I got this RTX 2080ti from Ebay just before Nvidia launched their 3000 series cards and I got a heck of a deal on this one.

Unbeknownst to me one of the screws that hold the back plate on was loose.

So in addition to changing GPU thermal paste, when I put it all back together I made sure to get it all tight as it should be.

I wasn’t quite sure what if any benefit this would be but given the cards age I decided on doing it anyway.

Well by now you know that it netted a significant increase in performance.

In fact, you’d be luck to overclock a card in its stock cooler and get 500 more points.

Your system will love you too if you replace GPU thermal paste.

With all that said,, I wouldn't advise doing this to your video card unless it's a few years old.

If your a super PC enthusiast then be all means replace away, but for most of us out there this is the kind of thing I recommend only for cards that are a couple years old.