Why Hurricanes Hitting The U.S. Come From The Same Place On Earth - Animation

Most Hurricanes That Hit The U.S. Start in The Exact Same Location.

Research has shown that most of the monster storms that hit the US and Canada start out as a distinct weather pattern in the atmosphere over western Africa, specifically a spot off the coast of the African Cape Verde islands.

In fact, a 2015 study published in Geophysical Research Letters showed that by closely watching these tropical disturbances off the coast of western Africa, researchers could better predict which of them would turn into serious hurricanes a few weeks later.

"85 percent of the most intense hurricanes affecting the US and Canada start off as disturbances in the atmosphere over western Africa," said lead researcher Colin Price from Tel Aviv University in Israel at the time.