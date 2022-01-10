CDC Refuses To Share This Critical Data With American Public | AOC Gets The Rona In Florida | Ep 313

Alec Baldwin made another strange video on his phone, which he is refusing to turn over to law enforcement, Joe Biden delivered a tone deaf address to residents in Colorado who lost everything, and AOC ended up getting COVID during her Florida get away.

Plus, new data released by New York shows what we all knew about the virus and hospitalizations and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky refuses to say how many people actually died from the virus.

Finally, Drew takes questions and comments in Booze & Banter.